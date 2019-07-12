Margaret "Honey" Martin Hutto SWANSEA - Margaret "Honey" Martin Hutto, 93, of Swansea, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home in North, S. C. with Rev. Terry Wilder and Rev. Michelle Fischer officiating. Burial will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Cemetery in Swansea, S. C. Mrs. Hutto was born in Swansea, S.C., a daughter of the late Madison Lee and Annie M. Wise Martin. She was married to the late Howard Hutto. Survivors include her sons, Martin (Melba) Hutto, Gerald (Freida) Hutto and Alton (Linda) Hutto; her daughter, Dale (Charles) Henry; brother Melton L. Martin and sister, Dorothy Perry; grandchildren, April (Jay) Valentine, Deirdre (Garrett) Smith, Kristi (Jonathan) McElveen, Angela (George) Hutto, Brandy (Stephen) Pearrow, Shanna (Brantley) Mack, Nicholas Hutto and eleven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by brothers Wilton "Bubba" Martin and Earl Martin; sisters, Lessie Mae Williams, Mary Lee Martin, Belle Reeder, Elizabeth Harley and Ona Delle Stroud and granddaughter, Susan Livingston. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home. (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com). The family wishes to give special thanks to Ann Riddle for her love and compassion and to the Lexington Medical Center Extended Care and the employees of Caughman Way. Memorials may be sent to Swansea First Baptist Church or Good Shephard Lutheran Church, Swansea, S. C.
Published in The State on July 12, 2019