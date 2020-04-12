Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia 200 State Street West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-369-8256 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Potashnick COLUMBIA - Margaret Mary Potashnick, 78, passed away on April 7, 2020 at the Heritage of the Lowman Home. Born March 4, 1942 in Cape Girardeau, MO, she was the daughter of the late Ralph F. and Lucile Vivian Jackson Potashnick. Margaret earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of South Carolina. She worked as a Labor Relations Advisor for the Massachusetts Commonwealth and the State of South Carolina. She was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brockton, MA. She was the former President of the Unitarian Universalist of Columbia where she took great interest in all programs for positive social justice. Margaret had a great love for old homes and shopping for antiques and collectables. Margaret is survived by her son, Whitney Fowler of Columbia; a sister, Evelyn Hodge of St. Louis, MO; a brother, Sam Potashnick and wife Janie of Sikeston, MO and a number of nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the of South Carolina, 140 Stoneridge Drive #210, Columbia, SC 29210 in memory of Margaret. Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the Potashnick family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

