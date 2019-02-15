Margaret Chisholm McFall COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Margaret Chisholm McFall will be held Saturday 11:00 a.m. at New Ebenezer Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the Robinson Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be held today beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret McFall.
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Feb. 15, 2019