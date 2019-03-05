Margaret Lide McNinch COLUMBIA - Margaret Lide McNinch, 80, of Columbia, SC, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Margaret's Celebration of Life service will be at Thompson Funeral Home in Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073; on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com.
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC 29073
(803) 764-9631
Published in The State on Mar. 5, 2019