Margaret Reaves

September 27, 1922 - October 14, 2020

West Hartford, Connecticut - Margaret Mitchell-Reaves, formerly of Camden, died Oct. 14th in West Hartford, CT, where she resided her last 7 years. Born in 1922 in Portland, ME, Margaret grew up in coastal Maine, going on to earn a degree in English with specialization in Speech Instruction at the College of New Rochelle in New York, 1943. Following graduation, she worked in Human Resources for the Hyde Co. in Portland. Margaret met her husband of 59 years, Lee Reaves, a South Carolinian stationed at the US Naval Air Station in her hometown of Brunswick; they married there in December 1944. Lee's engineering career took them and their family of six children to various regions of the US before they selected Camden as their retirement home, enjoying 29 happy years there. Margaret loved her community at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, special times with SC family and friends, and her volunteer work with young people in Camden Public Schools.

Margaret is preceded in death by her husband Lee, her parents Bertha and Thomas Mitchell, a brother, Thomas Mitchell, John St. Onge, brother in law, and Mira Brouwer, a great-grand daughter. Survivors include her sister, Ann St. Onge of FL, children, Elizabeth Ellison and husband David of MA, Mary Valentine and husband Robert of CT, Louise Reaves of MA, Suzanne Myers of NM, David Reaves of AK, and Andrew Reaves of ME, 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and 7 nieces and nephews.

Burial of remains will be at a future time at Bethlehem Cemetery, Bishopville. Donations in remembrance of Margaret may be made to the ministry programs at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1709 Lyttleton St. Camden, SC 29020.





