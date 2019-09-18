Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Roseborough. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Roseborough WINNSBORO - Ms. Margaret Roseborough was called to final rest on Fri. Sept. 13, 2019 at her home. She was born and reared in Winnsboro SC. She was a graduate of Allen University Columbia SC. She did further study at Winthrop University Rock Hill SC. She was a retired educator with the Fairfield County School System. Left to witness her home-going services are her devoted cousins, Ella Mae and Charles Harrison Winnsboro SC, a niece, Arthuretta Bowan Leonardtown MD, a nephew, George Roseborough Dallas Texas and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be 1pm Thurs. Sept. 19, 2019 @ Calvary Presbyterian Church USA, 311 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180 with burial @ Evergreen Mem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 8pm with OES Rites @ 6pm Wed. Sept. 18, 2019 @ Russell-McCutchen Chapel, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180. Condolences can be sent to

Margaret Roseborough WINNSBORO - Ms. Margaret Roseborough was called to final rest on Fri. Sept. 13, 2019 at her home. She was born and reared in Winnsboro SC. She was a graduate of Allen University Columbia SC. She did further study at Winthrop University Rock Hill SC. She was a retired educator with the Fairfield County School System. Left to witness her home-going services are her devoted cousins, Ella Mae and Charles Harrison Winnsboro SC, a niece, Arthuretta Bowan Leonardtown MD, a nephew, George Roseborough Dallas Texas and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be 1pm Thurs. Sept. 19, 2019 @ Calvary Presbyterian Church USA, 311 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180 with burial @ Evergreen Mem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 8pm with OES Rites @ 6pm Wed. Sept. 18, 2019 @ Russell-McCutchen Chapel, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180. Condolences can be sent to www.russellmccutchen.net Published in The State on Sept. 18, 2019

