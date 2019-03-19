Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Margaret Park Sanders WINNSBORO - Mrs. Margaret Park Sanders, 93, of Winnsboro passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. Born in Winnsboro, she was the daughter of the late George Robertson and Leona Conrad Park. She is survived by her son, Robert Edward Sanders, Jr. (Jocelyn) of Chapin, SC; daughter, Sally Sanders Fuller (Harold) of Salem, SC; brother, Francis Glenn Park; and three grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann Sanders, Matthew Everett Fuller, and Andrew Michael Fuller. She was a graduate of Mt. Zion High School and Montreat College. In 1950 she was married to Robert E. Sanders, who taught and coached high school in Swansea, SC. They were happily married for 54 years. She completed her undergraduate studies at Augusta College and earned a Masters degree in teaching from the University of South Carolina. During her teaching career, Margaret served South Carolina public schools as a teacher or administrative assistant in Lake View, North Augusta, and Fairfield County. She was known for her energy, enthusiasm, and commitment to civic organizations and her church, Union Memorial Presbyterian. She was active in the Fairfield County chapter of the Family and Community Leaders Club, the Woodbine Garden Club of Winnsboro, the American Legion Auxiliary and the South Carolina Education Association. Personally she was passionate about flowers, gardening and the preservation of her 1890 family home, the "Old Home Place", where "Aunt Margaret" hosted the Park family reunion for 37 years. In addition to her parents and husband, Robert Edward Sanders, Sr., Margaret is predeceased by three brothers, George R. Park, Jr, Robert Y. Park, and Leon M. Park. Funeral services will be held at 2 o'clock PM Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Union Memorial Presbyterian Church conducted by Reverend Roger Dye and Reverend Dr. Igou Hodges. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fairfield County Museum, 231 S. Congress St., Winnsboro, SC 29180 or the Palmetto Conservation Foundation, 722 King Street, Columbia, SC 29205 Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Sanders family.

Margaret Park Sanders WINNSBORO - Mrs. Margaret Park Sanders, 93, of Winnsboro passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. Born in Winnsboro, she was the daughter of the late George Robertson and Leona Conrad Park. She is survived by her son, Robert Edward Sanders, Jr. (Jocelyn) of Chapin, SC; daughter, Sally Sanders Fuller (Harold) of Salem, SC; brother, Francis Glenn Park; and three grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann Sanders, Matthew Everett Fuller, and Andrew Michael Fuller. She was a graduate of Mt. Zion High School and Montreat College. In 1950 she was married to Robert E. Sanders, who taught and coached high school in Swansea, SC. They were happily married for 54 years. She completed her undergraduate studies at Augusta College and earned a Masters degree in teaching from the University of South Carolina. During her teaching career, Margaret served South Carolina public schools as a teacher or administrative assistant in Lake View, North Augusta, and Fairfield County. She was known for her energy, enthusiasm, and commitment to civic organizations and her church, Union Memorial Presbyterian. She was active in the Fairfield County chapter of the Family and Community Leaders Club, the Woodbine Garden Club of Winnsboro, the American Legion Auxiliary and the South Carolina Education Association. Personally she was passionate about flowers, gardening and the preservation of her 1890 family home, the "Old Home Place", where "Aunt Margaret" hosted the Park family reunion for 37 years. In addition to her parents and husband, Robert Edward Sanders, Sr., Margaret is predeceased by three brothers, George R. Park, Jr, Robert Y. Park, and Leon M. Park. Funeral services will be held at 2 o'clock PM Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Union Memorial Presbyterian Church conducted by Reverend Roger Dye and Reverend Dr. Igou Hodges. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fairfield County Museum, 231 S. Congress St., Winnsboro, SC 29180 or the Palmetto Conservation Foundation, 722 King Street, Columbia, SC 29205 Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Sanders family. Funeral Home Pope Funeral Home

521 S. Congress St.

Winnsboro , SC 29180

803-635-2411 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close