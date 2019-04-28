Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Sloop. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Hunt Sloop COLUMBIA - Margaret Hunt Sloop, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Manor Care of Marietta in Marietta, GA under the care of Heartland Hospice. Margaret was born in Columbia, S.C. on December 21, 1930 to the late Eva and I.W. Hunt, Sr. She graduated from Columbia High School and, upon graduation, was employed by Southern Bell. She worked for Southern Bell/ATT for 50 years in various managerial positions in both Columbia and Atlanta, GA. With her husband Walter, she also owned the Plaza Card and Party Shop in Trenholm Plaza in Columbia, as well as two other Hallmark shops in the Atlanta area. She was a member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Atlanta. Margaret is survived by sister-in-law, Carolyn Hunt; nieces, Shirley Glenn (Doug), Allyson Stasney (Johnny) and Pam Koon (Donnie); nephews, Bill Hunt and Eddie Hunt (Jerri); Marilyn Quattlebaum and Pat Quattlebaum; and many great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Margaret is predeceased by her husband, Walter L. Sloop; sisters, Mabel Hunt Quattlebaum (Tom) and Elizabeth Hunt Olson (Nels); brothers, I.W.Hunt, Jr. (Maude) and John E. Hunt, Sr.; nephew, Tom Quattlebaum, Sr.; and niece, Annette Quattlebaum Novovic. Margaret was a fun-loving people person. She loved traveling, her dogs and sharing memories. She had a kind, generous spirit and was always there to help both family and friends. Margaret will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Atlanta, GA or the Parkinson's Foundation. Memories may be shared at

Margaret Hunt Sloop COLUMBIA - Margaret Hunt Sloop, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Manor Care of Marietta in Marietta, GA under the care of Heartland Hospice. Margaret was born in Columbia, S.C. on December 21, 1930 to the late Eva and I.W. Hunt, Sr. She graduated from Columbia High School and, upon graduation, was employed by Southern Bell. She worked for Southern Bell/ATT for 50 years in various managerial positions in both Columbia and Atlanta, GA. With her husband Walter, she also owned the Plaza Card and Party Shop in Trenholm Plaza in Columbia, as well as two other Hallmark shops in the Atlanta area. She was a member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Atlanta. Margaret is survived by sister-in-law, Carolyn Hunt; nieces, Shirley Glenn (Doug), Allyson Stasney (Johnny) and Pam Koon (Donnie); nephews, Bill Hunt and Eddie Hunt (Jerri); Marilyn Quattlebaum and Pat Quattlebaum; and many great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Margaret is predeceased by her husband, Walter L. Sloop; sisters, Mabel Hunt Quattlebaum (Tom) and Elizabeth Hunt Olson (Nels); brothers, I.W.Hunt, Jr. (Maude) and John E. Hunt, Sr.; nephew, Tom Quattlebaum, Sr.; and niece, Annette Quattlebaum Novovic. Margaret was a fun-loving people person. She loved traveling, her dogs and sharing memories. She had a kind, generous spirit and was always there to help both family and friends. Margaret will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Atlanta, GA or the Parkinson's Foundation. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close