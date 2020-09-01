Margaret Sowell CAMDEN - A graveside funeral service to celebrate the life of Margaret Boykin Sowell, 92, of Camden, will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Quaker Cemetery. Pastor Lyn Hill will officiate. Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 9025 Liberty Hill Road, Camden, SC 29020. Margaret died Saturday, August 29, 2020. Born in Sumter, SC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas O. and Thelma Reynolds Boykin, and wife of the late William J. Sowell. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and on many church committees. She is survived by her son, M. Boykin Sowell (Jan) of Lugoff ; daughters, Tavane Reposa (Ken) of Camden, and Eve Glezen ( Dr. John) of Woodbine, MD; son-in-law, Larry Beck (Suzanne) of Camden; daughter-in-law Renee Sowell of Irmo; grandchildren, Skeet Sowell, William Beck, Boyd Sowell, Matt Sowell, Jess Sowell, Rebecca Kelly, Charlie Sowell, Mary Roby, Linda Roby, Timothy Webb, Jeri Worley, Kenny Reposa, Lisa Pont-Briand, and Cheryl Nye; fifteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and daughter by love, Ona Pitzer (John) and her family. In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was predeceased by her daughter, Dianne S. Beck; son, Charles F. Sowell; and brothers, T. O. Boykin, Jr. and Marion D. Boykin. Kornegay Funeral home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Sowell family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com
.