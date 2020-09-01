1/
Margaret Sowell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Sowell CAMDEN - A graveside funeral service to celebrate the life of Margaret Boykin Sowell, 92, of Camden, will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Quaker Cemetery. Pastor Lyn Hill will officiate. Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 9025 Liberty Hill Road, Camden, SC 29020. Margaret died Saturday, August 29, 2020. Born in Sumter, SC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas O. and Thelma Reynolds Boykin, and wife of the late William J. Sowell. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and on many church committees. She is survived by her son, M. Boykin Sowell (Jan) of Lugoff ; daughters, Tavane Reposa (Ken) of Camden, and Eve Glezen ( Dr. John) of Woodbine, MD; son-in-law, Larry Beck (Suzanne) of Camden; daughter-in-law Renee Sowell of Irmo; grandchildren, Skeet Sowell, William Beck, Boyd Sowell, Matt Sowell, Jess Sowell, Rebecca Kelly, Charlie Sowell, Mary Roby, Linda Roby, Timothy Webb, Jeri Worley, Kenny Reposa, Lisa Pont-Briand, and Cheryl Nye; fifteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and daughter by love, Ona Pitzer (John) and her family. In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was predeceased by her daughter, Dianne S. Beck; son, Charles F. Sowell; and brothers, T. O. Boykin, Jr. and Marion D. Boykin. Kornegay Funeral home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Sowell family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel
1112 Fair Street
Camden, SC 29020
(803) 432-3583
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved