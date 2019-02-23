Margaret Jane Phillips Stevenson WINNSBORO - Mrs. Stevenson was born on Sept 9,1917 in Winnsboro, SC. She was the daughter of Thomas Edward and Elizabeth Tennant Phillips. Rosa Tennent Hollis and Daniel James Hollis adopted her when she was 10 yrs old after her mother died. Mrs. Stevenson is predeceased by her husband, Ed; three sisters, Elizabeth Gorden, Janet Owens and Rosemary Phillips; and one brother, Robert Edward Phillips. Surviving are her sons, Daniel Edwin Stevenson and James Ebenezer Stevenson (Carolyn); her daughter, Kathryn Jayne Stevenson Funderburk (Steve Lakey); her nephews, Lee Roy Hanna (Mary), Doug Stevenson (Pooum), Bob Stevenson (Dunya), Henry Phillips and Thomas Phillips; and nieces, Susan Bolick, Sandra Phillips, Kathy Phillips, and Mary Lou Fountain. She is survived by a sister in law, Gertrude Stevenson. She has 6 grandchildren Harold Williams "Trey" Funderburk, III (Chance Tomlin), Rachel Stevenson, Winn Stevenson, Tiffany Maples (Brantley), Michael Hanna (Jo) and Phillip Hanna (Katie McEwan). She has two great grandchildren, Ethan and Emma Maples. Graveside services will be held at 2 o'clock Pm Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Sion Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Sion Presbyterian Church, 116 West Washington Street, Winnsboro, SC 29180, Fostering Foster Animal Rescue, 1718 Kennedy Street, Camden, SC 29020, or a . Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Stevenson family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Stevenson.
Published in The State on Feb. 23, 2019