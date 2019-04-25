Margaret Ecker Strelsky STOCKBRIDGE, GA - Margaret Ecker Strelsky was the daughter of the late Samuel W. and Charlotte Cobb Gillespie of Stateburg, S.C. She first married John A. Ecker and after his death, she married Richard A. Strelsky who preceded her in death. Mrs. Strelsky retired from U.S. Civil Service after 27 years. In retirement, she had many interests including an orphanage in Mexico, The Thunderbird Foundation, Daughters of the American Revolution, and various genealogical societies. She is survived by her family members, James Bland Mellette, of Irmo, S.C., Mrs. Erskine Edwards of Charlotte, N.C. and Mrs. Mik Skinner of Columbia, S.C.; and friend, Mrs. Mary Bridges of Morrow, Ga. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in The Holy Cross Cemetery, Stateburg, S.C. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church's Parish Hall. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 25, 2019