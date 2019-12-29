Margaret Ann Sturkie GASTON - Margaret A. Sturkie, 84, of Gaston, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Gaston First Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Sturkie was born in Colleton County, a daughter of the late Issac Capers and Riva Ann Herndon Salisbury. Mrs. Sturkie was a member of Bayview Baptist Church, a proud Volunteer at Lexington Medical Center and retired from SC National Bank. Survivors include her husband, Francis Marion Sturkie; a son, Skip Smith; step-children, Mary Lou (Wayne) Starnes, Peggy McAdams and Tammy (Adrian) Mann; grandchildren, Stacey (Mark) Pierce and Chris (Kit) Crocker and a number of other grands; a number of great and great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Gloria (Wayne) Thomas. Mrs. Sturkie was predeceased by a brother, Carroll Salisbury and a sister, Doris Mixon. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com). Memorials may be made to .
Published in The State on Dec. 29, 2019