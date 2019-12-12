Margaret T. Lankford WEST COLUMBIA - Margaret T. Lankford, 79 widow of Woodrow J. Lankford entered into eternal rest on December 3, 2019. Born November 5, 1940 to the late Dixon P. and Mary Lyon Timmerman. Margaret was the first state female employee to join the National Guard in 1974, she worked in the SC National Tag Office for 30 plus years until her retirement, and former member of the Lyon's Club and Jaycettes. Margaret loved her dogs. Margaret is survived by her children; Faith Gibson (Mike), James Wise (Susan), M. Toney Hernandez (Eric), 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, sister; Sara T. Efron, and 3 nieces. Interment will be 11 AM Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC 29229. A memorial service will be held 2 PM at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073 with visitation following the service. Family and friends may sign the on-line guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 12, 2019