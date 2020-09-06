Margaret Tompkins Bass COLUMBIA - Margaret Tompkins Bass walked into the open arms of her Lord and Savior Sunday morning, August 30, 2020 following a long battle against lung disease. Even though she suffered with this illness for 9 years, grace abounded through her sufferingwith Christ enabling her to continue to be a witness to others and showing them His love. Her friends and family rejoice that she is no longer in pain and look forward to a celebration of life at a later date to honor her, remember her smile and laugh together again. Margaret lived every day of her life, even the tough ones at the end, full of gratitude and joy. She put others before herself instinctively and was a friend, mentor, confidante and counselor to so many people near and far. She was also a daughter, sister, wife, aunt and Grauntie to the lucky ones that called her family. Margaret poured her heart and soul into her relationships/friendships, work, church and anything with which she was involved. Above all Margaret loved the Lord and was excited to know God's will in her life and how she could serve others. Margaret met the love of her life when she was just 17 and finally married him at the age of 53. The unconventional love she shared with Larry Bass spanned five decades and 13 years of marriage. Prior to her marriage to Larry, she and her sister Frances lived together for 30+ years. Margaret nor Larry had children of their own, but they were certainly the first called when a misguided nephew, niece, godson or goddaughter needed advice. Suffice to say both were well acquainted with the roller coaster of child rearing. Margaret was, in many ways, a woman ahead of her time. She was a single, working woman for more than 35 years, beginning her career as a secretary and ending her career as a Manager of Economic Development and Governmental Affairs at SCE&G/SCANA. She completed her B.S. degree from the University of South Carolina at night while working during the day, in an industry that was predominantly male. She would never dare consider herself a trailblazer, but she was. Margaret had a servant's heart and her faith was precious to her. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Columbia and served in many ministries there. Her favorite was handling tickets to the annual First Baptist Christmas Pageant and Fourth of July Celebration of Liberty. Margaret was born in Conway, SC on June 13, 1946 to the late Joseph Byars and Lola Bowman Tompkins. She was raised in Georgetown, SC with her late brother Richard Tompkins and beloved sisters Marilyn Tompkins Barnhill of Pawleys Island and Frances Tompkins of Columbia. The sisters remained especially close throughout their lives. Margaret made a point to visit her sister Marilyn and her family at every military post where they were stationed and Marilyn is ever thankful to Margaret for her strong commitment to Christ and her influence on their family. The family requests that any memorials be made to the Dayton Anderson Volunteer Fund at First Baptist Church, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia SC 29201; Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Rd., Columbia, SC 29201; Tara Hall Home for Boys, PO Box 955, Georgetown, SC 29442 or any place you feel will glorify God's Kingdom. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com