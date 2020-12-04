Connie, Dana, Jane and all the family, There is no greater loss than our Mothers passing. It’s never easy at any age, all of you were like myself God allowed us to cherish and love them and gave them a very long and abundant life.

I know each and every one of you and all family members will miss her greatly. Only God can heal our pain!

She will be missed by so many, with me being one of them. She and your dad alway had to give me something when I went to visit.

I could not pass by the exit in April and not go by to see them while I was that close to them. I told my sister it might be the last time seeing one or both of them on this side of Jordan.

I’m so glad I seen them it was only for a short while but it was the last time seeing her.

I will always cherish her memory and love for me.

I loved her dearly as I do all of you.

Know in the days ahead all of you will be in mine and my sister Shirley’s thoughts and prayers.



Julie A Henderson

Family