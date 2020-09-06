1/1
Margaret Warvel Papas
1951 - 2020
Margaret "Peggy" Warvel Papas LEXINGTON - Margaret "Peggy" Warvel Papas, 68, of Lexington, SC, passed away on August 31, 2020. Peggy was born on October 10, 1951, in Charleston, SC, the daughter of the late Leonard E. Warvel and Catherine WanDelken Warvel. Growing up in Charleston, she graduated from Bishop England High School in 1969. She went on to attend the University of South Carolina in Columbia, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. Peggy began her teaching career in St. Matthews, SC. In 1978, she began her 28 years of service to Lexington School District No.2, teaching at both Congaree Elementary School and Congaree/Wood Early Childhood Center, where she taught 5th grade, 3rd grade, and kindergarten until her retirement. She loved her students and greatly enjoyed watching them find success. After school hours, she could often be found in her classroom coaching the school's "Odyssey of the Minds" team, or in the athletic stands or auditoriums around South Congaree, supporting her students in their extra-curricular activities. Peggy's outgoing nature and kind heart could light up the room. When she wasn't chatting it up with family and friends, she could be found with her nose in a book. She always had a deep love for reading. Among her favorite books were those set in her beloved hometown of Charleston, SC. Peggy was a proud Gamecock and loved cheering them on any chance she got, no matter which team was competing. Family was the most important thing to Peggy. She devoted most of her time and energy to loving her husband, daughter, and triplet grandchildren. She was so proud of her grandsons and granddaughter and found much joy in watching them grow up and supporting them at their athletic events and other activities. In retirement, Peggy and her husband traveled to beer collectibles shows from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania and Florida. Peggy was not just along for the drive. She was a member of the Brewery Collectibles Club of America (BCCA.com). Peggy was an avid collector of picture bottle caps and aluminum bottles. Peggy and Gary were part of the Bofferding Chapter team which travelled to Ireland, and visited several of the historic Irish breweries. Peggy is survived by her husband, Gary Papas of Lexington, SC; her daughter, Denise Horton Hall and husband, Andy Hall of Elgin, SC; and her grandsons, Andrew Fulton Hall, Jr., William Robert Hall; and granddaughter, Allison Marie Hall. The family will hold a private graveside service in Charleston, SC. The family plans to have a celebration of Peggy's life at a later date in Lexington, SC. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Lexington School District 2 for the Library/Media Centers at Congaree Elementary School and Congaree/ Wood Early Childhood Center. Donations should be directed to the attention of Marty Rawls at Lexington School District No. 2, 715 9th St, West Columbia, SC 29169. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com

Published in The State on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home
138 Corley Mill Road
Lexington, SC 29072
(803)490-7137
