Margaret Frances Buff Weeks WEST COLUMBIA - Margaret Frances Buff Weeks, of West Columbia, SC, went to be with Our Lord on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was the daughter of the late George Nathaniel and Rena Hook Buff. Margaret was born on May 7, 1925. She graduated from Brookland Cayce High School and Newberry College. She was a member of the Lexington County Home Extension and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Mrs. Weeks was a member of Christ Covenant Church PCA. She married James Edward Weeks, Jr. on February 8, 1945. Jimmie preceded her in death on April 30, 2009 after 64 years of marriage. Left to cherish her loving memory are her seven children ; Jane Jeffcoat (Charles), Suzanne Wheeler (David, deceased) James Edward, III ( Gwen), Kathy Aull (Roy, deceased), Libby Davis (Jim), George Weeks, and Renee' Rigot (Scott); and brother-in-law, Rev. Robert Shirer Weeks (Yvonne). She is also survived by her thirteen grandchildren; Heather Leszcz (Mike), Suzy Molihan (Zac), Davy Wheeler, Danny Wheeler, Jason Weeks (Olga), Ben Weeks (Kristin), Sally Katherine Deason (Joel), James Aull, Jonathan Aull, Michael Davis, Andrew Davis, Natalie Rigot, and Julianna Rigot; as well as six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cecile Buff Roof; brother, Henry Curtis Buff and grandson, Patrick Nathaniel Davis. A committal service will be held at 9 o'clock Saturday, April 6th at Mt. Hebron United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3050 Leaphart Rd., West Columbia, SC. A memorial service will be held at 10 o'clock Saturday, April 6th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia , with Dr. Philip M. Steyne, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Wellmore and Prisma Health Parkridge for their dedicated care of Mrs. Weeks. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

