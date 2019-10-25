Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Westmoreland Clarkson. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Memorial service 2:00 PM Trinity Episcopal Cathedral 1100 Sumter Street Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Westmoreland Clarkson Dec. 1, 1916 ~ Oct. 23, 2019 COLUMBIA, SC - Margaret Westmoreland Clarkson 102, of Columbia, wife of the late Nathaniel Heyward Clarkson, Jr., died on October 23, 2019. Born December 1, 1916 in Pacolet, SC, she was the daughter of the late Eugenia Childs Westmoreland and James Ripley Westmoreland. She attended Converse College and the University of South Carolina and was a longtime active member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. She was a member of the Assembly, the Colonial Dames of America, and the Junior League of Columbia. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Ripley Westmoreland Clarkson, and her brother, General William Childs Westmoreland. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her son, Nathaniel Heyward Clarkson, III and his wife, Helen McKay Clarkson, her daughter, Eugenia Clarkson Brabham and her husband, Angus McKay Brabham, III; daughter-in-law, Eleanor Wylie Clarkson; and grandchildren, Nathaniel Heyward Clarkson, IV (Kelly), Walker Clarkson Smith (Chris), Angus McKay Brabham, IV (Heather), Margaret Westmoreland Brabham, Heyward Clarkson Brabham (Carole), William Walter Brabham (Margaret), Wylie Westmoreland Clarkson (Andrea), Blair Childs Clarkson (Matt); and great-grandchildren, Heyes and Eliza Clarkson, Lowndes and Heyward Smith, McKay, Clay, and Nates Brabham, Rhett and Peden Brabham, Liam, Warren, Nan, and Sophie Brabham. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Katherine Van Deusen Westmoreland, as well as many devoted nieces and nephews. Her family expresses their great appreciation to the staff at Still Hopes Retirement Home and Heartstrings Hospice for their compassionate care of Mrs. Clarkson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Cathedral, Aldersgate Special Needs Ministry, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or to the . A memorial service will be held 2 o'clock, Sunday, October 27th at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 1100 Sumter Street, Columbia, with The Very Rev. Timothy Jones and the Rev. Cannon Patricia C. Malanuk, officiating, A reception will follow the service in Satterlee Hall. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at

