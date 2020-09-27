1/
Margie B. Dent
September 24, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Margie B. Dent, 96, died Thursday comfortable. She was born and raised in Columbia SC. The daughter of the late Walter H. Bouknight and Hattie Krell Bouknight and the widow of A.G. (Bubba) Dent Jr.
She was survived by her Daughter Kathie Y Dent, Many loving relatives, lifelong friends and extra special loving caregivers. She was a long-standing member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, September 28, 2020 at Bethel United Methodist Church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Bethel Church is located at 4600 Daniel Drive Columbia, SC 29206.
Donation made be made on her behalf to her favorite charity, Camp 4 Heroes, which can be found at www.camp4heroes.org
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



Published in The State on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bethel United Methodist Church
