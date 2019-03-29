Margie Ballard

Margie R. Ballard KERSHAW - Margie R. Ballard died Tuesday, March 26. Visitation will be Thursday, March 28, from 6 to 8 pm at Baker Funeral Home. Services will be held Friday, March 29, at 11 am in First Baptist Church, Kershaw. Burial will follow in the Kershaw City Cemetery. www.bakerfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 29, 2019
