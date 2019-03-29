Margie R. Ballard KERSHAW - Margie R. Ballard died Tuesday, March 26. Visitation will be Thursday, March 28, from 6 to 8 pm at Baker Funeral Home. Services will be held Friday, March 29, at 11 am in First Baptist Church, Kershaw. Burial will follow in the Kershaw City Cemetery. www.bakerfunerals.com.
