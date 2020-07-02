1/1
Margie Dooley Hutchins
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margie Dooley Hutchins LEXINGTON A private graveside service for Margie Dooley Hutchins, 86, will be held at St. David Lutheran Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. David Lutheran Church. Mrs. Hutchins was born October 20, 1933 in Lexington, SC and passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Velma Cannon and Oscar Lee Dooley. Margie was a devoted wife and nurturing mother who instilled strong values in her children. She was a committed disciple of her Lord and his church. Mrs. Hutchins was a lifelong member of St. David Lutheran Church and the WELCA Martha group. She was a past member of the David Sunday School Class, Christ Care Group and Young at Heart. She was a former Sunday school teacher and Den Mother of the Cub Scout Troop 340. Mrs. Hutchins is survived by her son, Michael (Paula) Hutchins; daughters, Cynthia (Mark) Hendrix, Gale (Hal) Cone; grandchildren, Shawn Hutchins, Phillip (Lauran) Hutchins, Holly (Daniel) Rikard, Matthew (Allison) Hendrix, Nathaniel (Kym) Hendrix, Preston (Shannon) Rikard, Kristin (Will) Bebee, Parker (Natalie) Rikard; 18 great- grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; son-in- law, Robert Rikard and brother, A. J. Dooley. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank E. Hutchins, daughter, Dale Rikard, sister, Cecile Howard, and leaves behind two wonderful caregivers, Ms. Ella and Debbie. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
8033596118
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved