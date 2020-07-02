Margie Dooley Hutchins LEXINGTON A private graveside service for Margie Dooley Hutchins, 86, will be held at St. David Lutheran Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. David Lutheran Church. Mrs. Hutchins was born October 20, 1933 in Lexington, SC and passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Velma Cannon and Oscar Lee Dooley. Margie was a devoted wife and nurturing mother who instilled strong values in her children. She was a committed disciple of her Lord and his church. Mrs. Hutchins was a lifelong member of St. David Lutheran Church and the WELCA Martha group. She was a past member of the David Sunday School Class, Christ Care Group and Young at Heart. She was a former Sunday school teacher and Den Mother of the Cub Scout Troop 340. Mrs. Hutchins is survived by her son, Michael (Paula) Hutchins; daughters, Cynthia (Mark) Hendrix, Gale (Hal) Cone; grandchildren, Shawn Hutchins, Phillip (Lauran) Hutchins, Holly (Daniel) Rikard, Matthew (Allison) Hendrix, Nathaniel (Kym) Hendrix, Preston (Shannon) Rikard, Kristin (Will) Bebee, Parker (Natalie) Rikard; 18 great- grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; son-in- law, Robert Rikard and brother, A. J. Dooley. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank E. Hutchins, daughter, Dale Rikard, sister, Cecile Howard, and leaves behind two wonderful caregivers, Ms. Ella and Debbie. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net