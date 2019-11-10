Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margie Fern (Webb) Huff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margie Fern (Webb) Huff COLUMBIA, SC - Margie Fern (Webb) Huff, 93 of Columbia, South Carolina died on Saturday, October 19, 2019 after a brief battle with Cancer. Born in Hugo, Colorado on July 24, 1926, Margie was a long-time resident of Wendell, Idaho. A beloved former elementary and high school secretary, Margie was known for her quick wit, hardworking spirit, love of country music and all things turquoise and, of course, her world-famous banana bread. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Aubry Huff in 2004, and is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Janice and Mike Bliss of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Laura Morris (Paul) of Columbia, SC, Jason Bliss (Erin) of Blaine, WA; and five great grandchildren, Felicity and Amelia Morris of Columbia, SC and Weylin, Easton and Jason Jr. of Blaine, WA. To honor her memory, donations can be made to the .

