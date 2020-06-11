Margie M. Shealy CHAPIN - Margie M. Shealy, 99, of Chapin, died Monday, June 8, 2020. Born October 3, 1920, in Winnsboro, SC, she was a daughter of the late James Aiken and Nina Stevenson McClintock. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Maxie Holland Shealy. Margie was a long-standing member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church where she taught Youth Sunday School for years. She was also one of the very first female agents employed by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and an active member of Eastern Star, Amaranth and White Shrine. Survivors include her son, James "Jimmy" Maxie Shealy; grandson, Matthew Holland Shealy; as well as numerous extended family and friends. The funeral service for Mrs. Shealy will be held 11 o'clock, Thursday, June 11th at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church with Pastor John Trump officiating. Burial will follow at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church Cemetery, 407 St. Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29210. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. For those individuals unable to attend, the service will be live streamed at ShivesFuneralHome.com by visiting her tribute wall. Family, church members, and friends are invited to attend, but will be asked to abide by the church's recommendations by wearing masks and being seated to allow for social distancing to provide a safe environment for all. If needed, masks will be available at the church. Memorials may be made to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 1416 Broad River Rd, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Jun. 11, 2020.