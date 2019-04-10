Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Margie J. Ogburn LUGOFF A service to celebrate the life of Margie Johnson Ogburn, 88, will be held Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at Lugoff First Baptist Church with burial to follow in Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery, Jefferson. The family will receive friends Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels or Gideons International. Mrs. Ogburn, wife of the late B. Horton Ogburn, passed away at home. Born in Mt. Pisgah Community, she was the daughter of the late Mendel Patterson and Elizabeth Catoe Johnson. She worked for Lugoff First Baptist Church Day Care for many years caring for newborns. Surviving are her sons, Jerome M. Ogburn (Mickey) of Lugoff, J. Barry Ogburn (Angela) of Lugoff, Tony A. Ogburn (Vicki) of Lugoff and Allan H. Ogburn (Pam) of Lugoff; sister, Linda Witherspoon (Billy) of Conway; brother, Max Johnson (Diane) of Camden; 9 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Gerald "Sonny" Johnson.

