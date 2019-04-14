Margie C. Sharpe LITCHFIELD BEACH Margie Castles "Bonnie" Sharpe became a resident of heaven on Friday, April 12, 2019. Bonnie was 95 years old, born December 14, 1923, and resided at the Lakes at Litchfield, Litchfield Beach, SC, at the time of her death. She lived a long, productive life, suffering from dementia in her later years, and will be dearly missed by her family. Bonnie was a registered nurse and graduate of Columbia School of Nursing in 1948. She served until retirement at the Charleston Naval Hospital and later volunteered at Roper Hospital. She was a 50 year member of Ashley River Baptist Church in Charleston. Bonnie enjoyed sewing, bridge and Clemson football. She was married to Wilbur Franklin Sharpe of Lexington, SC, for 66 years until his death in June of 2016. They lived West of the Ashley in Charleston most of their married life. Bonnie is survived by her sons, Wilbur F. Sharpe, Jr. of Litchfield Beach, SC, John P. Sharpe of Charleston, and Richard C. Sharpe of Charleston; a daughter-in-law, Marilee W. Sharpe of Litchfield Beach; grandchildren, James M. and Kristen Hutto of John's Island, Mathew and Margie Vaughn of Atlanta, GA, Frank Sharpe of New York, NY, Timothy Sharpe of Portland, OR, and Mirrel C. Sharpe of Charleston. Bonnie is also survived by three great- granddaughters and multiple nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, with interment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 W. Dunbar Rd., West Columbia, SC. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margie Sharpe.
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
820 W Dunbar Rd
W. Columbia, SC 29170
(803) 755-3527
Published in The State on Apr. 14, 2019