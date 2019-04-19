Margie C. Sharpe LITCHFIELD BEACH Margie Castles "Bonnie" Sharpe, 95, became a resident of heaven on Friday, April 12, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 W. Dunbar Rd., West Columbia, SC. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, is in charge. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Apr. 19, 2019