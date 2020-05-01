Margie W. Gay
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margie W. Gay WEST COLUMBIA - Margie W. Gay of West Columbia, SC passed away on April 28, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Friday, May 1 at 3:00 pm. Mrs. Gay was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in West Columbia. She was born May 6, 1924 to V. Nye Workman and Pearl H. Workman of Westville, SC. She was predeceased by her husband, T. Jackson Gay and her sisters Dorothy W. Wilson, Leila W. Anthony and Evelyn W. Waynick. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1132 Gunter Circle, West Columbia, SC. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved