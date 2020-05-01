Margie W. Gay WEST COLUMBIA - Margie W. Gay of West Columbia, SC passed away on April 28, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Friday, May 1 at 3:00 pm. Mrs. Gay was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in West Columbia. She was born May 6, 1924 to V. Nye Workman and Pearl H. Workman of Westville, SC. She was predeceased by her husband, T. Jackson Gay and her sisters Dorothy W. Wilson, Leila W. Anthony and Evelyn W. Waynick. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1132 Gunter Circle, West Columbia, SC. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on May 1, 2020.