Margie Wright Brown AIKEN - The funeral service for Mrs. Margie Wright Brown, 88 of 533 Horry Street NE, Aiken will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Aiken Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1714 Columbia Hwy N., Aiken. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens in Aiken. Mrs. Brown will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service. Mrs. Brown passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. Viewing will be from 1 to 4 p.m., Thursday, February 6, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at New Life Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 804 Collins Ave., Aiken. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to New Life Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 804 Collins Ave., Aiken, SC 29801. Friends may visit at the residence and also call W. B. Crumel Funeral Home.

