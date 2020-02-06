Margie Wright Brown

Guest Book
  • "With heartfelt sympathy for your loss of your Mother. May..."
  • "Sorry for your condolences may God lift your spirits..."
    - PAUL HOLLAND
  • "To My Mother in Love,my friend,my confidant I will most..."
    - Sheila Brown
  • "My the grace of God give you the strength to get through..."
    - Miriam Spruill
  • "Our deepest condolences to you and your family.Mrs. Brown..."
    - Wade Fulmer Family
Service Information
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC
29112
(803)-247-2231
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Life Seventh-Day Adventist Church
804 Collins Ave
Aiken, GA
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Aiken Seventh-Day Adventist Church
1714 Columbia Hwy N
Aiken, GA
Obituary
Margie Wright Brown AIKEN - The funeral service for Mrs. Margie Wright Brown, 88 of 533 Horry Street NE, Aiken will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Aiken Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1714 Columbia Hwy N., Aiken. Interment will follow in Aiken Memorial Gardens in Aiken. Mrs. Brown will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service. Mrs. Brown passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. Viewing will be from 1 to 4 p.m., Thursday, February 6, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. at New Life Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 804 Collins Ave., Aiken. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to New Life Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 804 Collins Ave., Aiken, SC 29801. Friends may visit at the residence and also call W. B. Crumel Funeral Home.
Published in The State on Feb. 6, 2020
