Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia 200 State Street West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-369-8256 Send Flowers Obituary

Margot Wallburg Gainey WEST COLUMBIA On Thursday, January 30, 2020, our loving wife, mother, and Oma, Margot Wallburg Gainey, went to heaven peacefully in the arms of her family at her home in Pine Ridge, SC. Margot was 92. Born July 25, 1927, in Pforzheim, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Teodor Wallburg and Anna Harer. Married for more than 70 years, Margot was the devoted and loving wife to Henry Rudolph Gainey of Pine Ridge. She was proud to become a naturalized United States citizen in 1954. Margot enjoyed preparing German food for her loved ones, reading her Bible with a cup of hot coffee, visiting with her best friend Inge Davis, and babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved nature and especially enjoyed watching leaves drifting on the wind and birds fluttering outside her window. She was a member of Congaree Baptist Church and was a retired textile inspector. Survivors include her doting husband, Henry, daughter, Shirley and her husband Robert (Bob) Spruill; granddaughter, Christie Spruill Cook and her husband Michael (Mike) Cook; great grandchildren, Natalie Michael Cook, Robert "Michael" Cook, and Henry "David" Cook; granddaughter, Lisa Karen Spruill; and grandson, Robert "Craig" Spruill. Also surviving are many loved ones in Pforzheim, Germany. Margot was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Teodor Wallburg, Bruno Wallburg; and one sister, Gerda Wallburg Vogel. The family will receive friends at Congaree Baptist Church, 101 Pine Ridge Drive, West Columbia, on Saturday, February 15 at 10:00 A.M. A celebration of life memorial service will follow at 11:00 A.M. in the church sanctuary. Rev. Jerry Freeman will officiate. The family would like to thank Lighthouse Hospice, especially Ms. Almeka Robinson and Ms. Stephanie Daniels for their loving kindness and compassionate care during our Oma's final days. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in Margot's memory to of South Carolina or . Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Margot Wallburg Gainey WEST COLUMBIA On Thursday, January 30, 2020, our loving wife, mother, and Oma, Margot Wallburg Gainey, went to heaven peacefully in the arms of her family at her home in Pine Ridge, SC. Margot was 92. Born July 25, 1927, in Pforzheim, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Teodor Wallburg and Anna Harer. Married for more than 70 years, Margot was the devoted and loving wife to Henry Rudolph Gainey of Pine Ridge. She was proud to become a naturalized United States citizen in 1954. Margot enjoyed preparing German food for her loved ones, reading her Bible with a cup of hot coffee, visiting with her best friend Inge Davis, and babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved nature and especially enjoyed watching leaves drifting on the wind and birds fluttering outside her window. She was a member of Congaree Baptist Church and was a retired textile inspector. Survivors include her doting husband, Henry, daughter, Shirley and her husband Robert (Bob) Spruill; granddaughter, Christie Spruill Cook and her husband Michael (Mike) Cook; great grandchildren, Natalie Michael Cook, Robert "Michael" Cook, and Henry "David" Cook; granddaughter, Lisa Karen Spruill; and grandson, Robert "Craig" Spruill. Also surviving are many loved ones in Pforzheim, Germany. Margot was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Teodor Wallburg, Bruno Wallburg; and one sister, Gerda Wallburg Vogel. The family will receive friends at Congaree Baptist Church, 101 Pine Ridge Drive, West Columbia, on Saturday, February 15 at 10:00 A.M. A celebration of life memorial service will follow at 11:00 A.M. in the church sanctuary. Rev. Jerry Freeman will officiate. The family would like to thank Lighthouse Hospice, especially Ms. Almeka Robinson and Ms. Stephanie Daniels for their loving kindness and compassionate care during our Oma's final days. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in Margot's memory to of South Carolina or . Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia is assisting the family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close