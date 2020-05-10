Marguerite G. Mayer
1923 - 2020
Marguerite G. Mayer COLUMBIA - Marguerite G. Mayer passed away peacefully Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born April 7, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Will and Belle Gregory. Marguerite was predeceased by husband, Carrol B. Mayer; brothers, Sid and Bill Gregory; and sister, Dot Ladd. She is survived by her children Ann Smoak (Bill) and Greg Mayer (Trisha); and grandchildren, Katie Smoak, Rob Smoak, Bryan Mayer, and Dargan Pulaski. Her great-grandchildren Summer Smoak, Nolan and Marleigh Mayer, and Collins Davidson, were her special joy later in life. An appearance by any of these four rascals would always make her smile. A graveside service is planned for future date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 622 Hope Station Road, Pomaria, SC 29126. For updated service information and to share memories, please visit www.dunbarfunerals.com.

Published in The State on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
