Margaret W Stackleather COLUMBIA Mrs. Margaret W Stackleather, 85, of Columbia, died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, after a long illness. Born in Cramerton, NC, she was a daughter of the late Lewis Franklin and Lula Bryte Wells. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Homer W. Stackleather; daughters, DeRhonda Stackleather, Connie Austin (Jim Fanning); and daughter-in-law, Terri Stackleather. She has one beloved grandson, Jay P. Austin (Emily); and two great- grandsons, JP and Sawyer Austin. In addition, she had two step-grandsons, Justin Elkins-Cooper (Kayla), Christopher Cooper (Payton and her sweet daughter, Alana); three sisters, Ethel Wellmon, Lois Daniels and Fredia Burton. In addition to her parents, she is pre-deceased in death by her precious son, D. Wayne Stackleather; one brother, Pinkney Wells; two sisters, Mattie Sue Curley and Linda Underwood. Margaret loved to cook and bake. She retired from Spring Valley High School Cafeteria. Margaret was a long-time member of Jackson Creek Baptist Church. She was a kind gentle soul and will be truly missed by her family and friends. A special thanks to Prisma Health Hospice (Kelly and Joy) for guiding our family through this difficult transition. We especially thank Lena for the loving care she provided our loved one during this time. A service will be held at 2 o'clock Saturday, December 28th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Ext., Columbia, with the Rev. Joe Copeland officiating. The family will receive friends before the service beginning at 1 o'clock. A private burial will be held at a later time at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Leeza's Care Connection, 201 St. Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29210 or the . Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 27, 2019