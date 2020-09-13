Maria A. Robison CHAPIN - Maria Alfieri Robison, 94 years of age, died in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Born on August 7, 1926 in Paterson, NJ, Maria was a daughter of the late Attilio and Maria Conte Alfieri. She was married to the late Harold J. Robison for sixty-seven years. Mrs. Robison retired from the Social Security Administration after a long career there. Mrs. Robison was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Her kindness and generosity were remarkable, as she supported many charities. Maria enjoyed water skiing and going for boat rides on Lake Murray. She remained an active lady, playing tennis into her 80s! Painting pictures and playing cards filled her leisure time. Mrs. Robison is survived by her children: Denise Hair (Harold) of Mooresville, NC; Harold J. (Rob) Robison, Jr. (Amy) of Lexington; Kenneth H. Robison, Sr. (Kim) of Chapin; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Chapin. Interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at alz.org
. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com