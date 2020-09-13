1/1
Maria A. Robison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria A. Robison CHAPIN - Maria Alfieri Robison, 94 years of age, died in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Born on August 7, 1926 in Paterson, NJ, Maria was a daughter of the late Attilio and Maria Conte Alfieri. She was married to the late Harold J. Robison for sixty-seven years. Mrs. Robison retired from the Social Security Administration after a long career there. Mrs. Robison was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Her kindness and generosity were remarkable, as she supported many charities. Maria enjoyed water skiing and going for boat rides on Lake Murray. She remained an active lady, playing tennis into her 80s! Painting pictures and playing cards filled her leisure time. Mrs. Robison is survived by her children: Denise Hair (Harold) of Mooresville, NC; Harold J. (Rob) Robison, Jr. (Amy) of Lexington; Kenneth H. Robison, Sr. (Kim) of Chapin; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Chapin. Interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved