Maria Gentner Martinez COLUMBIA- Maria Gentner Martinez, 91, of Columbia, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Born January 6, 1929, in Füssen, Germany, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Josefa Erhart Gentner. Mrs. Martinez was a Licensed Practical Nurse for more than 20 years and was very proud to be the homemaker of her family. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Columbia and the Order of the Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Martinez and her granddaughter, Michelle Gravely. Survivors include her children, Delores Fowler (Luther) of Elgin, Michael Martinez (Patty) of Gaston, and Alfred Martinez (Donna) of Columbia. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Morgan, Kyle, Cameron, Amelia, and Mary Grace; a numerous number of great grandchildren; and her sister, Elfreda Bauer of Germany. A graveside service will be held 10 o'clock, Thursday, July 9th at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, 1200 Mason Road, Columbia, SC. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. If you are unable to attend the service, a livestream may be viewed by visiting her Tribute page on the Shives Funeral Home website. Everyone is invited to attend but will be asked to abide by the state's recommendations of wearing masks and social distancing to provide a safe environment for all. Memorials may be sent to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3512 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
.