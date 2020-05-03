Maria Isabel Walford Marchant 11/4/1941 - 04/28/2020 COLUMBIA - A message from Maria: I have completed my earthly journey. I want to thank my parents, long departed, for giving me life, on 4 November, 1941 in San Jose, Costa Rica. Soon after my birth, my mother died of tuberculosis in the Clinica Biblica, the place of my birth. The nurses at the hospital took me in and cared for me. One of them, Jenny Jorgenson, a missionary nurse, became my savior and guardian. She ultimately sent me to live with a series of her relatives in the United States when I was a young girl. In Iowa, I met my childhood and lifelong friend, Judy Gilbertson. And then I moved to Oregon for several years. When it was time for me to go to high school , Miss Jenny arranged for my journey to Ben Lippen School in Asheville, NC. At Ben Lippen I met my future husband, Lewis Jones. Upon graduation, we were married and moved to his home in Columbia, SC. Later, we had our only daughter, Courtneylove. I want to thank Lewis for giving me my beautiful daughter, who is my best friend. Though our marriage ended in 1972, we have remained good friends. Lewis and I shared Courtneylove equally and I want to thank him for his steadfast parental support and love for his daughter throughout her life. On May 15th, 2003 Courtneylove and husband, David Gowans, presented me with my only grandchild, Emma Rose Gowans. Emma Rose has become a very beautiful, intelligent, and talented artist , fiction writer, and poet. She has had much of her work published and has received many monetary awards and honors! Until the current pandemic caused all schools and colleges to be closed, she was enrolled in The Governors School in Greenville. I am so proud of her and regret terribly that I shall not be able to witness her early journey through life. And now is time to say goodbye to Malcom and Judy, Miro and Michael, Tim and Beth, Deb and David and their children-all members of my extended Jones, Eich, Fleming, and Lowery families. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of your kindness and friendship for these many years. In March, 1977, I continued my career in dentistry, becoming instructor and later program director of Dental Assisting at Midlands Technical College, first at the Beltline Campus and later at the Airport Campus. For the next 31 years until my retirement, I had the pleasure and privilege of teaching hundreds of wonderful young women the ins and outs of dental assisting, and rotating them through various dentist's offices. I treasure all of the memories and friendships of those years. Thank you to all of the dentists who accepted and welcomed my girls into their offices. And thanks to all of my colleagues at Midlands Tech. I shall miss my continuing relationships, even after retirement with Risa and Elaine and Martha and Frances and Beverly and Becky and the rest of you. Thanks for the memories ladies. Now I come to the last chapter of my life. Unlike many retirees, I knew exactly what I wanted to do in September , 2008. I've always loved to garden, to plant flowers and watch them bloom. So after retiring from Midlands Tech, I enrolled in the Midlands Master Gardener Program. I graduated from the program in 2009, and began the last chapter of my life. During the last decade I have met and become close friends with Joan, Jane, Jackie, Frankie, Sandy, Helen, Brenda, Lyn, Shirley, Sue, Debbie, Cindy, and others. We have gone on digs, put on plant sales for the public, held jamborees, had many useful meetings, and many wonderful lunches together. In June 2019, the Lexington County Master Gardener Volunteers presented me the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award, class of 2009. So much kindness, so much love. And farewell to my best friend for over 50 years, LouAnn Summers. We have worked together in dental offices and attended dozens of Dental Assistant conventions and thoroughly enjoyed many good times together. I cannot depart this life without saying goodbye to my dear stepdaughter Jennifer Marchant and Melissa Bartlett and her husband Dr. Robert Bartlett and their children Benjamin and Jonathan. Along with my daughter Courtneylove, they provided me with around the clock loving and expert care during the weeks of my confinement at home, before it became necessary to go to Prisma Richland Hospital. For 34 years I have come to love and treasure "Jen" and "Meli" as my own daughters and I am so sad to have to say goodbye. Finally, I must say farewell to my dear Tommy. He has been my friend for 50 years, my lover and best friend for 45, and my devoted husband for 34. In 1977 he encouraged me to apply for a position at Midlands Tech for Dental Assisting instruction. I was hesitant and a little scared. I told him I wasn't sure I could teach. As a former high school teacher himself, he told me I could be a great teacher, and to go for it. Nine years later I married Tommy and began the most wonderful journey of my life. I want to thank him for the beautiful house on Lake Murray that he found and bought for me. He dedicated time and money to make the house our home with beautiful gardens and a gazebo for us to enjoy together. Thank you darling for all the wonderful times in Edisto Beach, Key West, Casa de Campo, DR, and for taking me back to my birth place in Costa Rica. We went back to the Clinica Biblica and met 2 elderly nurses who were young women when I was born there. They remembered me and Jenny Jorgenson, who had become my guardian. And thank you for all the convertibles you gave me, you know how I love the wind in my hair. Life with you has been such a joyful adventure for a little orphan girl from Costa Rica. I love you with all my heart. I know that you have been true and faithful to me for all these years we have shared together and I truly regret that our life together is coming to an end. Goodbye my sweet Tommy and God bless you. With all my love, Maria Due to the pandemic, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Maria's ashes will be co mingled with those of her husband at the time of his death and cast upon the waters of Lake Murray in front of their home. This obituary was written by her husband during the 30 hours she was in hospice at Prisma Richland Hospital. "April is the cruelest month" -T.S. Eliot



