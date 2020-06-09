Maria Louise Geddings Follin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Louise Geddings Follin SUMTER - Maria Louise Geddings Follin, 100, widow of John "Jack" Epps Follin, Sr., died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her home. Born in Sumter, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Washington Geddings, Sr. and Maria Louisa Nichols Geddings. Mrs. Follin was a member of St. Anne and St. Jude Roman Catholic Church and was a retired Rural Letter Mail Carrier with the Sumter County Post Office. Surviving are five sons, John Epps Follin, Jr. and wife Beth of Coward, Herbert Follin, Richard Follin and wife Dale, Terry Follin and wife Dianne, Jim Follin and wife Linda all of Sumter; three daughters, Lila Blackmon, Jean McIntosh, Lucy O'Hare and husband Tom all of Sumter; 26 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great grandchildren. A private Rosary followed by a funeral mass will be held at St. Anne Catholic Church on Liberty Street in Sumter, South Carolina. Burial will be in the St. Lawrence Cemetery. Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers and Ushers. The family would like to express special thanks to employees of Hospice Care of South Carolina for the compassionate care they provided. Memorials may be made to the St. Anne and St. Jude Roman Catholic Church Building Fund, 216 East Liberty Street, Sumter, South Carolina 29150 or to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 538 Wisacky Highway, Suite 101, Bishopville, SC 29010. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory 221 Broad Street Sumter is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home
221 Broad Street
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-9386
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved