Mariah Elizabeth Gaughan LEXINGTON Services for Mariah Elizabeth Gaughan, 50, of Lexington, South Carolina and Gorham, Maine will be private. Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family. Ms. Gaughan passed away May 31, 2019. Born in Buffalo, NY, she was a daughter of Eugene M. Gaughan and Kathleen A. (Kirby) Gaughan. Mariah was a loving daughter, wife, sister and aunt who was an accomplished potter and Master Gardener, who loved hiking, open-water scuba diving and summers in Oak Grove, Angola, NY. Mariah enjoyed her career as a Career Counselor with the University of Southern Maine, The University of South Carolina and Newberry College. She and her husband Jack enjoyed world travels through Ireland, France, Turkey, the Caribbean, West Africa, Central America and Japan. Mariah is survived by her loving husband of 11 years, Dr. John "Jack" Jensen; parents, Eugene and Kathleen Gaughan of Angola, NY; brothers, Michael K. Gaughan of Quincy, MA, Luke C. Gaughan and wife, Jennifer, of Henderson, NV; two nieces, Zoe and Ella Gaughan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Wildlife Federation, 11100 Wildlife Center Drive, Reston, VA 20190, or the American Red Cross, 2751 Bull Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Friends may sign the online guest book at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The State on June 4, 2019