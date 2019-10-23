Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian D. McCaskill. View Sign Service Information Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 (803)-408-8711 Send Flowers Obituary

Marian D. McCaskill LUGOFF Funeral service for Marian Dennis McCaskill, 83, will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Lugoff First Baptist Church with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Camden. The Rev. Greg Sweet will officiate. The family will receive friends Wednesday 5-7 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. Mrs. McCaskill passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019. Born in Sumter County, she was the daughter of the late James Alva Dennis Sr. and Ida Mae Hodge Morris. She was a member of Lugoff First Baptist Church and the Faith Sunday School Class. Marian's creative talent served her well while working for Lib's Bake Shop where she decorated many special occasion cakes for local residents. Marian's family was the center of her life. She tirelessly gave her love, time and energy to her husband, family and friends. She enjoyed reading, gardening, baking, sewing and fishing. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a truly kind and loving lady who always put others first. Surviving are her husband of 68 years, Thomas "Mac" McCaskill, Jr.; daughters, Cheryl McCaskill Schwartz (Billy), Connie McCaskill Frith (Bill), and Carol McCaskill Johnson (Craig); brother, Dr. Patrick H. Dennis (Myrtle Ann); 9 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by son, Thomas "Tommy" McCaskill III; brother, James Alva Dennis Jr. (Jean); sister, Jennie Ruth Richardson (Bob).

