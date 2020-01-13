Marian Gunter Fields COLUMBIA - Marian Gunter Fields was born on September 19, 1946 in Columbia South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Willie and Mary Jane Gunter. She transitioned from her earthly life on Monday, January 6, 2020. Marian, known to many as "Janet", was educated in the public schools of Anderson, South Carolina and Hopkins, South Carolina. In 1963 she graduated from Westside High School in Anderson. She attended Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Alabama where she earned a Master's in Education. Marian taught in Galveston, TX and in Richland County before pursuing a career with the United States Postal Service. She later provided home health care for the elderly until she retired in 2015. Having had the love and respect of friends and family alike, she leaves to eternally cherish her memory: sons - Samuel (Towanda) Scott, Patrick Scott Sr, Leotis (Michelle) Fields, Willie Charles Fields: siblings- Willie Gunter, Josephine Gunter: grandchildren Patrick Scott Jr, Ashley (D'Andre) Russell, Tiffany Scott, Kyron Scott, Mikayla Scott and Mya Fields: great-grandchildren Janelle Goodwin, D'Andre Russell II and Anna Rose Russell. The memorial service for Marian Gunter Fields will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 12:00 PM at St. John Baptist Church, Hopkins. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Jan. 13, 2020