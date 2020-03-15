Marian W. Hafner COLUMBIA Marian W. Hafner passed away after a long life on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the age of 101. She was born on June 17, 1918 in the town of Cedar, MN. Mrs. Hafner was an administrative contracting secretary for Owens-Corning Fiberglas Corp., Philadelphia, PA. Thereafter, she enjoyed her retirement playing bridge, golfing with her husband Art and entertaining their many friends, as well as the many music cruises with Art's organ playing groups. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Carol; nieces, Darlene, Donna, Barbara, Nancy, Barb, and Kristina; and nephew, Jim; as well as many grand and great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur, J. Hafner; and son, Arthur, F. "Artie" Hafner. Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101. Interment will be in Minneapolis, MN at St. Mary's Cemetery beside her loving husband. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Mar. 15, 2020