Marian McMahon LEXINGTON - Marian McMahon, age 88, of Lexington SC passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Lexington Medical Center in Lexington, SC. Marian was born in Lopez, PA and was the daughter of Joseph and Mary Zondory Kracoski. She graduated from St. Basil's High School, a member of the class of 1949, and where she met her classmate and future husband, Leo J. McMahon. They were married in 1950 and were married for 43 years until Leo's death in 1993. After graduating from Bloomsburg State College, Marian taught history at Sullivan County High School for 25 years. Marian was a life-long resident of Laporte, PA, where she lived until 2015 when she moved to Lexington, SC to be closer to her daughter, Lisa. Surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law: Carol and Bill Smith of Abingdon, MD and Lisa and Mitch Alban of Lexington SC, and sister, Joan Ammerman of South Abington Township, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Leo, Marian was predeceased by her parents, sisters Marjorie McDonald Yonkin and Dotty Deegan, and longtime friend Bill Reed of Williamsport, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, PO Box 307 Dushore PA 18614, Laporte Borough Fire Company, PO Box 31, Laporte, PA, 18626, or Lexington Medical Center Foundation, Lexington Medical Center, Attn.Foundation Office, 2720 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia SC 29169. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA. Tosendcondolencesorsignthee-guestbook, please go towww.homerfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Feb. 23, 2020