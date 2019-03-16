Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian Murphy. View Sign

Marian Myers Murphy COLUMBIA - Marian Myers Murphy, 85, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born November 19, 1933 in Raleigh, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Harry Walthall Myers and Louise Madden Myers. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit of Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community. Burial will be private in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at Still Hopes. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Murphy was a graduate of Salem College. She was a devoted member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral and a member of the Daughters of the Holy Cross and Altar Guild. She was a former member of the Junior League of Columbia, The Assembly and Forest Lake Club. Marian enjoyed traveling, reading, playing bridge and spending time with her beloved family. Surviving are her sons, James Bryson Murphy, III of West Palm Beach, Florida and Harry Myers Murphy (Margaret) of Columbia. She was a proud grandmother, who was lovingly known as "Mimi," to Mary McEwen Murphy, Katherine Madden Murphy, David Whitlock Rhodes, Harry Myers Murphy, Jr., Capers Elliott Murphy, step-grandson, Henry James Unger; nephews, Edward Marcus Bizzell and John Myers Bizzell. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Carolyn Myers Bizzell; her husband of 57 years, James Bryson Murphy, Jr.; and daughter, Louise Murphy Rhodes of Knoxville, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Trinity Foundation, 1100 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201; Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community, One Still Hopes Drive, West Columbia, SC 29169; or to the . Memories may be shared at

