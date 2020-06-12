Marian Smith Risinger WEST COLUMBIA Mrs. Marian Smith Risinger of West Columbia, SC, passed away June 9, 2020. Born September 19, 1932 in Honea Path, SC to the late Andrew Smith and Addie Mae Saxon, she was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She was married to the late Thomas J. Risinger, Jr., who owned and operated City Electric Repair in West Columbia. Marian became his bookkeeper and worked with her husband and their sons for many years. She was active in her church, Trinity United Methodist, was very talented at needlework, and had a green thumb when it came to growing plants. She was an amazing cook as well. Her pot roast, with rice and homemade gravy, was out of this world! She is survived by sons, Ray Risinger (Kathy) and Tommy Risinger (Dana); grandchildren, Stacey Almond Hallman (Dean), Cassie R. Kelly (Sean), Ryan Risinger, and Josh Risinger (Valirie), six great grandchildren; nieces, Brenda Hatfield Barber (Virgil), Twylla Smith Hofferek (Jody) of TX; nephews, Tommy Smith (Angie) and Tony Smith of TX, and a host of great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; daughter, Cindy Risinger Almond; great granddaughter, MacKenzie Hallman; nephew, Larry Hatfield and siblings, Fred Smith, Mary Ellen Smith Moose, Bobby Smith, and Thomas Ray "Tom" Smith. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marian's honor to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1201 Mohawk Drive, West Columbia, SC 29169. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel. Attendees are requested to comply with social distancing guidelines. www.caughmansouthland.com
Published in The State on Jun. 12, 2020.