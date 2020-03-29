Marianne Albritton LEXINGTON Marianne Albritton was born March 23, 1955 in Orlando, FL and passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Ruby I. Smith and Donald L. Gay. Mrs. Albritton was a member of Christian Life Church. She is survived by her husband, Arthur "Chip" Albritton of Lexington; sons, Trey (Audra) Albritton of West Columbia, Justin Albritton of Lexington; sisters, Donna Sprang and Melissa McKay, both of Bradenton, FL; brother, Paul Gay of Franklin, NC and five grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. Elmwood Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com
Published in The State on Mar. 29, 2020