Marianne Kochanski COLUMBIA - Marianne Kochanski, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church. All are invited to join a live-streaming of the service at 9:55 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 by visiting www.dunbarfunerals.com
or Dunbar Funeral Home Devine's Facebook page. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel is assisting the family. Born in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, where she attended Regina College, Marianne was a daughter of the late Frank Keiser and Catherine Frass. She interned at Regina General Hospital and received her diploma from the Canadian Society of Laboratory Technologists. In 1959 she married Walter Kochanski and worked in Miami Beach, New Orleans and, in 1964, moved to Columbia. She was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, it's crisis ministry and garden club, Wildewood Garden Club, Women's Club and its book club. She enjoyed playing tennis, bridge, gardening, reading, traveling and being at Litchfield Beach. Surviving are her son, Brian Kochanski, (Lisa) Rock Hill; daughter, Nadine Jordan, Columbia; grandchildren, Michael Peyton and Emily Catherine Jordan; brother, Dennis Keiser (Jeanne), Port Hope, Ontario, Canada; five nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Dr. Walter Kochanski. Memorials may be made to St. John Neumann Crisis Ministry, P.O. Box 23689, Columbia, SC 29204 or Oliver Gospel Mission, P.O. Box 7791, Columbia, SC 29202. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com