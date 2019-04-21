Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marianne Wiegand. View Sign

Marianne M. "Jill" Wiegand COLUMBIA - On April 15, 2019, Marianne M. "Jill" Wiegand was welcomed into glory by her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ and all of heaven rejoiced! She was 82 years young and loved by so many across the globe. She was born in the US Territory of the Philippines on August 5, 1936. She married 2nd Lt. Robert D. Wiegand, in 1956, and traveled the world for 35 years, raised four children, earned a bachelor's degree in Biology, and was most at home as the "General's Wife." She loved so many, so well, and welcomed all into her life and home. On her 40th anniversary, she lost the love of her life to a heart attack, but the Lord comforted her with a calling to be a missionary. She soon afterwards earned a master's degree in Missiology and launched off to over 20 countries as an intercessory prayer warrior. Home base was Big Canoe, GA and Trinity Church. Her love of Jesus, her smile, and love of playing were simply contagious. As a three-time cancer survivor, she pressed on to the upward calling of Christ every day; however, Parkinson's proved to be the thorn in her side. She passed in God's perfect timing with her family by her side in prayer, in praise, and in peace. In addition to her parents, Jill is predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Major General (Ret.) Robert Dudley Wiegand; and her sister, Sarah M. Weldin. Jill is survived by her sons, Captain Dudley Scott Wiegand (Megan), Col. Ronald C. Wiegand, USAF, Retired (Solita) and Larry Ivie (Celeste); daughter, Sharon Mercer (Chris); brother, John S. Mudgett, MD. (Barbara); sister in law, Marguerite Wiegand; two nieces, Marilyn Nicolaisen and Dacia Weldin, as well as 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. A memorial will be scheduled for early summer of 2019 at the Fort Myers Chapel and Arlington Cemetery. The family requests any gifts be directed to Accelerating International Mission Strategies (AIMS) www.aims.org. "It is well with my soul God is faithful, His love endures forever." Jill's life verse: Colossians 3:16-17 Memories may be shared at

