Marie Mayer Bostain CHAPIN Services for Marie Mayer Bostain, 92, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 622 Hope Station Road, Pomaria, SC 29126 with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Officiating will be Jim Kinsler. The family will receive friends following the interment in the church fellowship hall. Memorials may be made to Screaming Eagle Special Needs Athletics, at 955 St. Peter's Church Road, Chapin, SC 29036. Mrs. Bostain is survived by two daughters, Pam Shear (Ray) of Chapin and Penny Bostain (Donice) of Greenville; two beloved grandchildren, Ashleigh Fitzgerald (Drew) of Lake Charles, LA and Michael Shear (Kara) of Charlotte, NC; sister, Rosalyn Weiters of Charleston, and a number of nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her late husband, Norman E. Bostain; brothers, Joe, Ray, Carroll, John, Richard, Cecil Mayer and sister, Mildred Moore. Full obituary may be viewed at the following website: www.caughmanchapin.com
Published in The State on Feb. 10, 2020