Marie Christine Pierce MOUNT PLEASANT - It is with great sadness that the family of Marie Christine Pierce announces her passing in Columbia SC on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the age of 82. She was married to William Thomas Pierce who proceeded her in death in 2018. She was born in Jersey City, N.J. and resided in Mt Pleasant S.C. for the past 30+years. She is survived by her only biological child, Wayne R. Cromley, Step-Daughter, Margaret Peggie Wolfrom, Granddaughters, Tori Cromley, Dana Cromley, and Great Granddaughter Lilly Russell. She was one tough Italian lady who fought her illness to the bitter end. God just got one great Italian cook in Heaven. At her request, no service will be held.

