Marie Jackson Craven GREENVILLE - Marie Jackson Craven passed away on February 7, 2019 after her recent battle with Alzheimer's Disease. The daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Perry H. Jackson, Marie was born July 19, 1938 in Mount Olive N.C. She graduated college from the James Walker Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Wilmington, N.C. It was while in Wilmington she met the love of her life, W. Paul Craven, Sr. They married on October 11, 1959 and where happily together for 48 years until his passing on October 30, 2007. She enjoyed taking care of her flowers, spending time at Sunset Beach, and being with her grandchildren and nieces. Marie is survived by her son, W. Paul Craven, Jr., of Greenville, SC, her grandchildren Christina M. Craven of Charlotte, NC and J. Caroline Craven of Greenville, SC, her step-brother Ralph Hollingsworth and his wife Betty of Mt. Olive, N.C., her sister-in-law, Mary Fuller and her husband Keith of Fair Bluff, N.C., in addition to her nieces and nephew. A celebration of her life will be held at Dillon First Baptist Church on February 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM with a private burial beside her husband in Fair Bluff, N.C. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Dillon First Baptist Church, 400 N. 4th Ave, Dillon, SC 29536 or the Kimberly Strickland Craven Memorial Scholarship Endowment, c/o Clemson University Foundation Office, PO Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633. Cooper Funeral Home of Dillon will be handing the arrangements.

209 BLACK BRANCH RD

Dillon , SC 29536

