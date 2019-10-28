Marie Entzminger BLYTHEWOOD - Marie Entzminger was a native of Blythewood, South Carolina, born on November 27th, 1919, born to the late Deacon John Wesley and Carrie Spann Entzminger. She attended the Richland County Public Schools including the Old Zion and Crane Creek High Schools. She was a member of the Little Zion Baptist Church where she served faithfully for 99 years. Mother Marie as she was honored in the church, was a member of the Eastern Star Chapter #1 and also served as President and member of the 4-H Clemson Extension Program. During her years of employment, she worked for many years as a domestic housekeeper and as a cafeteria cook at Crane Creek Elementary School for 21 years. After her retirement, she became the cook for the Little Zion Baptist Church Childcare and Christian Academy for 15 years. Mother Marie was a brave soldier and will be greatly missed by her family and her church family. Her memories will be cherished by a host of nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Marie Entzminger will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 1:00 PM at Little Zion Baptist Church, 8229 Winnsboro Road, Blythewood, SC with burial in the church cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 28, 2019